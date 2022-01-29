Russian buildup at Ukraine border includes blood for wounded, US officials say

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A Russian troop buildup along its border with Ukraine includes supplies of blood for the wounded, three US officials told Reuters, a detail reinforcing US comments that Russia "clearly" now has the capability to move on its neighbour.

The disclosure by the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, adds to growing US concern that Russia could be preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine as it has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its borders.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West has not addressed Moscow's main security demands in the crisis over the former Soviet state - but he said that it was ready to keep talking, offering some hope that an attack is not imminent.

Putin offered his first reaction to the US and Nato responses to Russia's demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of personal public silence.

The Kremlin quoted Putin as telling Macron he would study the responses provided by Washington and Nato this week before deciding on further action.

Current and former US officials said indicators like the blood supplies were critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Putin decided to do so.

A French presidency official said Putin, in his call with Macron, had underlined that he did not want the situation to intensify, echoing conciliatory comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Moscow did not want war.

"Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and Nato replies did not take into account Russia's principal concerns," the Kremlin said of Putin's conversation with Macron.

It listed those concerns as avoiding Nato expansion, not deploying offensive weapons near Russia's borders and returning Nato "military capabilities and infrastructure" to how they were before former Warsaw Pact states in eastern Europe joined.

"The key question was ignored - how the United States and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country's security," it said.

The US and Nato have said some of Russia's demands are non-starters but have also left the door open to dialogue.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance was watching closely as Russia moves troops and arms into Belarus for drills.

He said Nato was ready to increase its troop presence in eastern Europe if Russia took further aggressive actions against Ukraine, and cautioned that a Russian attack could take many forms including a cyber attack, attempted coup or sabotage.

"From the Nato side, we are ready to engage in political dialogue. But we're also ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed conflict confrontation," Stoltenberg said in Brussels.