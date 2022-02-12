Russia could invade Ukraine next week, US warns

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US believes Russia could take offensive military action or attempt to spark a conflict inside Ukraine as early as next week, before the Winter Olympics in Beijing wrap up, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Conflict "could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it could only happen after" the Winter Games end, Mr Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Friday (Feb 11).

"What we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

"Our view is that we do not believe he has made any kind of final decision, or we don't know that he has made any final decision," Mr Sullivan added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As tensions escalate, President Joe Biden and Mr Putin will speak on Saturday, according to US and Russian officials.

The call will take place on Saturday morning, according to a US official. It will be the first direct conversation between the two leaders since Dec 30.

A Russian assault would likely begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that would cause widespread civilian casualties, Mr Sullivan said, encouraging Americans in Ukraine to leave as soon as feasible.

The US military would not go into Ukraine to evacuate Americans in case of conflict, he said. "I can't obviously predict what the exact shape or scope of the military action will be," Mr Sullivan added.

"As I said before, it can take a variety of forms. It could be more limited, it could be more expansive, but there are very real possibilities that it will involve the seizure of a significant amount of territory in Ukraine and the seizure of major cities including the capital city."

Stocks fell and oil surged to the highest since 2014 as tensions continued to mount. The S&P 500 slid 2 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 2 per cent.

Russia has repeatedly rejected charges it plans to invade Ukraine, accusing Nato of threatening its security by considering Ukrainian membership in the military alliance.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of Russian troops began exercises with the Belarus military just miles from the Ukraine border.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit back at the US comments on Telegram. "The hysteria of the White House is more revealing than ever," she said.

"The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any price. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favourite method of solving one's own problems."