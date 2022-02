WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A call on Saturday (Feb 12) between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin on the Russian troops massing next to Ukraine ended after one hour and two minutes, the White House said.

“President Biden’s secure call with Russian President Putin was completed at 12:06pm," (1.06am on Sunday, Singapore time), an official said.

The call started at 12.04am on Sunday, Singapore time.