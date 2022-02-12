US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The United States and its allies urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault, that Washington said on Friday (Feb 11) could occur anytime.

Moscow accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their own aggressive acts.

The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-Nato diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade.

US officials, while pressing for diplomacy, said Russia could invade before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics on Feb 20 and may seek to seize the capital Kyiv and other cities.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Americans could not expect military evacuation if they remained in Ukraine and should leave within 48 hours.

"We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Mr Sullivan told reporters.

"We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time."

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality," he said.

Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands. Israel said it was evacuating relatives of embassy staff.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday: "Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine."

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."