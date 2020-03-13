Coronavirus: Some world leaders infected, others in self-isolation over potential exposure

The coronavirus that is spreading around the world has reached the highest levels of government, with several countries reporting that their top figures are now confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 respiratory disease. Meanwhile, officials in some countries are putting themselves in self-isolation after possible exposure to the virus. Here are some of the prominent figures affected.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Mr Trudeau is isolating himself for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive on Thursday night following her return from the UK. Mrs Trudeau was tested for the virus after she developed a low fever that has since passed. Some members of Mr Trudeau's Cabinet are also in isolation as a precaution.

AUSTRALIAN HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER PETER DUTTON

Mr Dutton confirmed on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after waking up with a temperature and a sore throat and was admitted to the hospital. According to a spokesman, Mr Dutton had attended a meeting in Sydney on Tuesday with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other Cabinet members for a few hours.

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

Mr Bolsonaro was tested for the virus after his communications secretary, Mr Fabio Wajngarten, was confirmed to be infected following a trip they took last weekend to the US. During that trip, both Mr Wajngarten and Mr Bolsonaro met US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence at Mr Trump's Florida resort.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND VICE-PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

Both Mr Trump and Mr Pence attended a dinner at the Florida meeting with the Brazilian delegation last Saturday. Mr Trump was seen in one photograph standing directly next to Mr Wajngarten. The White House said both leaders had "almost no interactions" with Mr Wajngarten and that they "do not require being tested at this time".

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE

Mr Duterte underwent testing on Thursday due to possible exposure after being in regular contact with some Senate lawmakers and government officials who attended events with a number of infected cases. His spokesman has said he doesn't have symptoms of Covid-19 and his result is expected on Saturday. At least six Cabinet ministers, 16 lawmakers, six Manila mayors and the central bank governor are now under self-quarantine as a precaution.

ALI AKBAR VELAYATI, TOP ADVISER TO IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Mr Velayati was placed under quarantine after experiencing "mild symptoms" of the new coronavirus, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

BRITISH HEALTH MINISTER NADINE DORRIES

The junior health minister revealed on Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in self-isolation. She is reported to have met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

FRENCH CULTURE MINISTER FRANCK RIESTER

Mr Riester said on Monday he had tested positive for the virus after having flu-like symptoms. He attended a Cabinet meeting on March 4 that was chaired by President Emmanuel Macron and Parliament sessions last week, where at least five lawmakers have tested positive.

NICOLA ZINGARETTI, LEADER OF THE ITALIAN COALITION GOVERNMENT'S DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Mr Zingaretti said on Saturday he had tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Some members of Italy's Parliament have also been quarantined.

SOURCE: REUTERS, NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE