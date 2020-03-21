Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES • American actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series Hawaii Five-0 (2010 to present), said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He shared this in an Instagram posting and video on Thursday from his home in Hawaii. "Yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid-19... Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all," he wrote.

Kim, 51, said he had recently been in New York shooting a television series and returned to Hawaii when production was shut down.

He said he began to feel ill, quarantined himself and was advised to get tested in Honolulu. He said he was already feeling better.

"Thankfully for me it wasn't life or death," he said, urging people to follow guidelines to self-isolate and wash their hands.

He played police lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-O and is also known for his role as a fisherman-turned-hitman on the television series Lost (2004 to 2010).

Kim is one of a handful of celebrities who have announced they have the disease, including actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) actor Kristofer Hivju, basketball star Kevin Durant and former James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.

REUTERS