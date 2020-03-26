Malaysia's King and Queen quarantined after staffers test positive for coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King and Queen are currently under quarantine after seven staff from Istana Negara tested positive for coronavirus, reported national news agency Bernama on Thursday (March 26).

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and his wife Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have tested negative for the virus.

However, they decided to go on self-quarantine for 14 days beginning Wednesday, said Mr Ahmad Fadli.

As for the seven workers, Mr Ahmad Fadli said they are in stable condition.

News portal Malaysiakini reported health ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as saying the ministry is investigating how did the seven get infected.

Malaysia currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia.

The number of infections grew by another 172 on Wednesday to 1,796, more than double the 673 tally just a week ago. Deaths have climbed from two to 21 in the same period.

Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has initiated restricted movement curbs to stem the rising number of infections.

Iinitially the curbs will be in place until March 31, but it has since been extended to April 14.