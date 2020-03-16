James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has become the latest celebrity to be infected with the coronavirus.

The French actress-model disclosed on Instagram on Sunday (March 15) that she is currently quarantined at home after she tested positive for the virus.

The Ukranian-born actress wrote, "I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

She urged fans to take care of themselves and to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

Kurylenko, 40, played Bond girl Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace (2008) and acted alongside actor Tom Cruise in the 2013 movie, Oblivion.

She has also appeared in Johnny English Strikes Again (2018), playing a Russian spy and the love interest of the protagonist Johnny English, who is played by Mr Bean (1990 to 1995) actor Rowan Atkinson.

Kurylenko joined a growing list of famous personalities who have been infected with the virus.

Last week, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the highest-profile patients when they announced they had tested positive for the virus while in Australia.

English Premier League club Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, Universal Music Group chief executive officer Lucian Grainge and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire are among the other famous names to be infected by the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic as it has spread to more than 130 countries and killed more than 6,000 people.