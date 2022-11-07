ST Full-time Report: World Cup viewing prices set to rise | Albirex likely to win big at FAS Awards Night

Dear ST reader,
While this year's World Cup viewing packages were finally announced last week, experts believe that prices for future editions will "creep up".
Meanwhile, Singaporean triathlete Choo Ling Er won a half-Ironman race in Langkawi last Saturday, just five months after giving birth. The day after she gave birth via a C-section, she left a nurse in the hospital stupefied by getting off her bed, she tells my colleague Rohit Brijnath.
In local football, Albirex Niigata dominated the Football Association of Singapore's Awards Night nominations, with the White Swans in the running for all major awards.
Cost for S'poreans to watch future World Cup matches likely to climb, say experts
Suspended swimmers Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei return to national team training
The duo, along with Joseph Schooling, were suspended by Sport Singapore for a month after admitting to drug consumption.
Football: Albirex dominate FAS Awards Night nominations
The White Swans are in the running for the season's best coach, best player, best young player and best goal awards.
Triathlon: Choo Ling Er wins on return to half-Ironman racing 5 months after giving birth
Sporting Life: Tough triathlete mum sets gritty example
Choo Ling Er, 35, will be trying to qualify for her seventh Ironman World Championship in 2023.
Golf: $1.1 million S’pore Women’s Open to take place at Tanah Merah Country Club in December
The event will feature a field of 102 players comprising KLPGA members and invitees from 12 Asia-Pacific countries.
Netball: Nations Cup returns in December with six teams including S’pore, Fiji
Shanti Pereira, Terry Hee, Jessica Tan among seven new Spex scholars for 2022
It is the first time SportSG has conducted a second round of assessment in the same year.
Football: Three Sailors fined $500 each by FAS for failing to perform post-match handshake
The FAS adds that this is the first time this season that a player has been found guilty of this offence.
Powerboat: Singapore’s Loh Kai Ling overcomes fear to win Asia C’ship’s female category
In the men's event, Singaporean Clement Tham finished second to Australian Campbell Jenkins.
