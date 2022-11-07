ST Full-time Report: World Cup viewing prices set to rise | Albirex likely to win big at FAS Awards Night

Tan Kim Han
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
6 hours ago

While this year's World Cup viewing packages were finally announced last week, experts believe that prices for future editions will "creep up".

Meanwhile, Singaporean triathlete Choo Ling Er won a half-Ironman race in Langkawi last Saturday, just five months after giving birth. The day after she gave birth via a C-section, she left a nurse in the hospital stupefied by getting off her bed, she tells my colleague Rohit Brijnath.

In local football, Albirex Niigata dominated the Football Association of Singapore's Awards Night nominations, with the White Swans in the running for all major awards.

Cost for S'poreans to watch future World Cup matches likely to climb, say experts

Striking an agreement with all parties is a delicate balancing act.

Suspended swimmers Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei return to national team training

 

The duo, along with Joseph Schooling, were suspended by Sport Singapore for a month after admitting to drug consumption.

Football: Albirex dominate FAS Awards Night nominations

The White Swans are in the running for the season's best coach, best player, best young player and best goal awards.

Triathlon: Choo Ling Er wins on return to half-Ironman racing 5 months after giving birth

If 'I really work hard, I can achieve whatever I want,' she says.

Sporting Life: Tough triathlete mum sets gritty example

Choo Ling Er, 35, will be trying to qualify for her seventh Ironman World Championship in 2023.

Golf: $1.1 million S’pore Women’s Open to take place at Tanah Merah Country Club in December

The event will feature a field of 102 players comprising KLPGA members and invitees from 12 Asia-Pacific countries.

Netball: Nations Cup returns in December with six teams including S’pore, Fiji

The Dec 4-10 tournament will be held at the OCBC Arena.

Shanti Pereira, Terry Hee, Jessica Tan among seven new Spex scholars for 2022

It is the first time SportSG has conducted a second round of assessment in the same year.

Football: Three Sailors fined $500 each by FAS for failing to perform post-match handshake

The FAS adds that this is the first time this season that a player has been found guilty of this offence.

Powerboat: Singapore’s Loh Kai Ling overcomes fear to win Asia C’ship’s female category

In the men's event, Singaporean Clement Tham finished second to Australian Campbell Jenkins.

