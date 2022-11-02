Suspended swimmers Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei return to national team training

Two months after they were embroiled in one of the biggest controversies in local sport, swimmers Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei were back in the national team’s training pool on Tuesday, with Lim stressing that the “fire right now is probably burning even stronger”.

On Aug 30, Lim and teammate Joseph Schooling, who is in national service (NS), were revealed to have had consumed cannabis overseas. On Sept 28, it was revealed that Commonwealth Games silver medallist Teong had also admitted to consuming a controlled drug overseas.