ST Full-time Report: Play ST's Goal of the Day game | UTR partners La Liga Academy

Meanwhile, Singapore's dream of qualifying for the 2034 World Cup has received a boost thanks to a new partnership with the La Liga Academy, as promising local footballers will head for training stints at the Madrid-based facility.
Finally, the English Premier League landscape looks set for major upheaval with news that Liverpool and Manchester United could be up for sale in the near future. EPL columnist John Brewin wonders who has the pockets and clean hands to take over these fabled institutions?
La Liga Academy becomes first overseas training partner for UTR’s budding talents
Singaporean youths will go on short- to medium-term attachments, twice a year, to the Madrid facility.
Sporting Life: Can Lionel Messi that old genius rise above the pressure?
The Argentine star knows pressure better than a deep sea diver as it’s been his companion all his life, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Play our Goal of the Day game
Early exit but Qatar is still a winner, for now
Although it faced fierce criticism in the lead-up, the Gulf nation is expected to enjoy long-term gains from hosting the World Cup.
Mark Chay confident swimmers can qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
The SSA chief hopes younger athletes like Jonathan Tan and Teong Tzen Wei will meet the qualification timings.
Track every match at the Fifa World Cup 2022
How will the 32 countries fare at the biggest sporting event of the year? Follow their progress, and get the latest results, fixtures and full schedule.
Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist slips in billiards world title defence
The 54-year-old lost 1,776-1,092 to English world No. David Causier at Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy at The Grandstand on Thursday.
On The Ball: United & Liverpool are up for sale, but who has the pocket and clean hands to take over?
Beyond the World Cup, the sands are shifting in the English Premier League, says John Brewin.
Podcast: French World Cup legend Lilian Thuram on his book White Thinking, racism in sport
ST Sports Talk chats with the former World Cup winner turned human rights activist and author.
