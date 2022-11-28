ST Full-time Report: Play ST's Goal of the Day game | UTR partners La Liga Academy

Dear ST reader,

We're thick into the Qatar World Cup action, with some huge upsets and stunning goals. Relive and recreate some of the best strikes with our Goal of the Day game.

Meanwhile, Singapore's dream of qualifying for the 2034 World Cup has received a boost thanks to a new partnership with the La Liga Academy, as promising local footballers will head for training stints at the Madrid-based facility.

Finally, the English Premier League landscape looks set for major upheaval with news that Liverpool and Manchester United could be up for sale in the near future. EPL columnist John Brewin wonders who has the pockets and clean hands to take over these fabled institutions?

