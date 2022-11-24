Billiards: Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist slips in world title defence

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s defending champion Peter Gilchrist missed out on his fifth World Billiards Championship (long format) title on home soil after losing 1776-1092 to English world No. 1 David Causier at the Ronnie O’Sullivan Snooker Academy at The Grandstand on Thursday.

The 54-year-old was gracious in defeat after the five-hour battle, saying: “David played fantastic, a lot better than I did. I just lost concentration in the second session. Usually the longer it goes, the better I get. But today, I just got more tired and everything required a lot of effort.

“I hope the tournament comes back here next year so I can get another chance to win it back.”

Remarkably, this is Causier’s 10th world ranking title within the past season-and-a-half.

Gilchrist had been in fine form himself, winning the Singapore Open Billiards Championship on Sunday, while Causier had surprisingly lost in the round of 16.

Then, both players progressed to the World Championship final as expected and, after a shaky start, world No. 2 Gilchrist looked to have momentum on his side when he compiled a break of 175 to lead marginally at the start of the second 2½-hour session.

But Gilchrist started missing “daft shots”, while Causier, 49, came back strongly with breaks of 195, 124, 268 and 107 to build an insurmountable lead and eventually pick up his third long-format world title, the John Roberts Trophy – the oldest world championship trophy in existence since 1870 – and the winner’s cheque of £5,000 (S$8,100).

Causier said: “After I got beaten in the Singapore Open, it gave me a reality check that I was not untouchable. This was the big one, and I went back to basics, and just got more comfortable after I settled down in the second session.”