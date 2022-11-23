ST Sports Talk Podcast: French World Cup legend Lilian Thuram on his book White Thinking, racism in sport

Assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong sits down with Lilian Thuram, regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation and Les Bleus’ most capped player, about his latest book, White Thinking, which focuses on racial identity, as well as defending champions France’s chances at the Qatar World Cup.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:47 - Legacy of France’s 1998 winning team

3:32 - Is racism in sport worse than before?

6:28 - Why is it so tough to win back-to-back World Cups?

9:10 - Has the criticism of Qatar been fair?

12:12 - The importance of people like Jordan Henderson

