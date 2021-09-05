Paralympics: PM Lee commends Team Singapore for their performance in Tokyo

SINGAPORE - As the Tokyo Paralympics drew to a close on Sunday (Sept 5), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to Singapore's national athletes in a Facebook post.

The Team Singapore contingent of 10 had wrapped up their involvement in the Paralympics, which started on Aug 24, on Friday.

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong was the last of the Republic's athletes in action and ended his first Paralympic campaign on a high as he broke his men's S7 50m butterfly national record twice en route to a fourth-place finish in the event.

Mr Lee wrote: "The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will come to a close tonight.

"Ten Team Singapore Paralympians competed at the Games, of whom four were debutants.

"All have had a commendable campaign.

"Thank you all for inspiring Singaporeans with your grit, passion and never-say-die spirit, especially during these tough times. May this experience spur us all on to be better and stronger!"

He also highlighted the achievements of several athletes, who notched major milestones at the Tokyo Games.

Cyclist Steve Tee and and his tandem cycling pilot Ang Kee Meng, who are the Republic's first tandem cyclist pair at the Paralympics, set two personal bests in the men's B 4,000m individual pursuit and men's B 1,000m time trial events.

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu retained her gold medals in the women's S2 50m and 100m backstroke events, while Toh also rewrote his national record in the men's S7 50m freestyle.

Shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin was another athlete who broke his own national record in the men's F40 shot put.

Powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli also made history by becoming Singapore's first representative in the sport as she competed in the women's up to 45kg category.

Singapore was also represented by three equestrians - Laurentia Tan, who was fifth in the Grade I dressage individual test and individual freestyle test despite a difficult build-up owing to the pandemic, Maximillian Tan and Gemma Rose Foo - as well as world No. 2 archer Nur Syahidah Alim and swimmer Sophie Soon.