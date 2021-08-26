Paralympics: S'pore powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli ends sixth on Tokyo debut

SINGAPORE - Powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli finished sixth of nine competitors in the women's up to 45kg category in her Paralympic debut on Thursday (Aug 26).

The 29-year-old failed on her first attempt at 77kg before completing a successful lift on her next try. She then attempted 82kg in the third and final round but was unsuccessful.

Her current personal best is 81kg and she had been aiming for a new record at the Tokyo Games.

At June's 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup, Aini lifted 81kg to clinch the bronze medal. Before that, her last competitive outing was the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2019 in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Nigeria's Latifat Tijani took home the Paralympic gold at the Tokyo International Forum after lifting 107kg ahead of China's Cui Zhe (102kg) and Justyna Kozdryk of Poland (101kg).