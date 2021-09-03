Paralympics: S'pore swimmer Toh Wei Soong sets national record to finish 4th in men's S7 50m butterfly final

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Toh Wei Soong finished fourth in the men's S7 50m butterfly final at the Paralympics on Friday (Sept 3), narrowly missing out on a medal.

The 22-year-old rewrote his national record for the second time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he finished the race in 29.50 seconds, just off Colombian bronze medallist Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate's 29.34sec.

American Evan Austin took the gold in 28.98sec, with Ukraine's Andrii Trusov (29.03sec) coming in second.

On Friday morning, Toh had placed second of 12 swimmers in the heats with a time of 29.90sec, eclipsing his previous national record of 30.76sec.

This is the third time that Toh, who has transverse myelitis - a condition caused by the inflammation of the spinal cord - has set a national record in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, he broke his national mark in the men's S7 50m freestyle final after he clocked 28.65sec to come in seventh.

The National University of Singapore undergraduate also came in seventh in the men's S7 400m free final last week.

He is the last Team Singapore athlete in action at the Tokyo Paralympics, where 10 athletes represented the Republic across six sports.

The Tokyo Games, which started on Aug 24, will end on Sunday.