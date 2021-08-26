Paralympics: Singapore's Maximillian Tan finishes 11th of 12 riders in dressage event

SINGAPORE - Maximillian Tan finished 11th out of 12 competitors in the dressage individual test - grade II at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday (Aug 26).

The 34-year-old and his horse Don's Day Dream scored 61.588 at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

Britain's Lee Pearson took home the gold after scoring 76.265, followed by Austria's Pepo Puch who scored 73.441 to win silver narrowly ahead of Briton Georgia Wilson (72.765). The top eight also proceed to the individual freestyle test - grade II competition on Aug 30.

Tan was the first of three Singapore equestrians in action and will join Laurentia Tan and Gemma Rose Foo in the team test to music on Saturday.

Both women begin their campaign in the dressage individual test - grade I on Friday.