Paralympics: Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu retains S2 50m backstroke title for second gold in Tokyo

Yip Pin Xiu celebrates after winning gold in the women's 50m backstroke S2 swimming event at the Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, on Sept 2, 2021.
Yip Pin Xiu celebrates after winning gold in the women's 50m backstroke S2 swimming event at the Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, on Sept 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
With the victory, Yip Pin Xiu has retained the two titles she won at Rio 2016.
With the victory, Yip Pin Xiu has retained the two titles she won at Rio 2016.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    40 min ago

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won her second gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, cruising to victory in the S2 50m backstroke final on Thursday (Sept 2).

The defending champion touched the wall in 1min 2.04sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Miyuki Yamada of Japan finished second in 1:06.98 while China's Feng Yazhu took the bronze in 1:11.55.

Going into the final, Yip was the fastest qualifier out of nine swimmers, clocking 1:03.61 earlier in the heats.

With the victory, Yip, 29, has retained the two titles she won at Rio 2016, having also won the S2 100m backstroke last week.

Yip also holds the world records in both events, which she achieved at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 