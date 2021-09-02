Paralympics: Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu retains S2 50m backstroke title for second gold in Tokyo

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won her second gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, cruising to victory in the S2 50m backstroke final on Thursday (Sept 2).

The defending champion touched the wall in 1min 2.04sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Miyuki Yamada of Japan finished second in 1:06.98 while China's Feng Yazhu took the bronze in 1:11.55.

Going into the final, Yip was the fastest qualifier out of nine swimmers, clocking 1:03.61 earlier in the heats.

With the victory, Yip, 29, has retained the two titles she won at Rio 2016, having also won the S2 100m backstroke last week.

Yip also holds the world records in both events, which she achieved at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.