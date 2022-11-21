ST Full-time Report: Footballer Danelle Tan gets place at top US college | Track all World Cup matches with our interactive

Dear ST reader,
The World Cup has kicked off with Ecuador's 2-0 win over hosts Qatar last night. Not sure who is playing when? Track all the matches with our interactive.
Former France international Lilian Thuram, here for the Singapore Writers Festival, told ST how Les Bleus' first World Cup win in 1998 helped to create a discourse about integrating people from different cultures into French society.
Meanwhile, Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew has reached his maiden World Tour Finals, while Danelle Tan has been accepted into the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programme, becoming the first Singaporean women's footballer to do so.
Interactive: Fifa World Cup 2022: Track every match in Qatar
How will the 32 countries fare at the biggest sporting event of the year? Follow their progress, and get the latest results, fixtures and full schedule.
World Cup: We are citizens first, footballers second, says French great Lilian Thuram
The 50-year-old, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship with Les Bleus, has become a human rights activist and author.
Local fans slowly warm to Cup on opening night
Small groups of fans gathered at various locations to watch Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday.
Singapore Badminton Association aims to keep producing smash hits
The SBA wants to build a pipeline of high-performing athletes to follow in the footsteps of Loh Kean Yew.
In The Driver’s Seat: Dramas of 2022 could cast a long shadow into next year
2023 could throw up intriguing battles, says our F1 columnist David Tremayne who is hoping for a three-team fight for the F1 world championship.
Athletics: Return of Great Eastern Women’s Run draws over 4,000 entrants
Sunday’s event marked the return of the traditional road race for the first time in three years.
Squash: Brother’s tips help El Shorbagy win Singapore Open
The British world No. 3 defeated his nemesis, fifth-ranked Peruvian Diego Elias, thanks to some advice from his brother who is also a squash player.
Football: Hat-trick hero Krajcek hails late brother after helping Hougang beat Tampines in S’pore Cup final
Asked for the turning point of the match, the Croat said it was when he put on a shirt with his late brother’s image at half-time, with the score at 1-1.
Football: Singapore’s Danelle Tan, 18, gets place at top US college
