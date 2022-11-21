ST Full-time Report: Footballer Danelle Tan gets place at top US college | Track all World Cup matches with our interactive

Updated
Published
6 hours ago

Dear ST reader,

The World Cup has kicked off with Ecuador's 2-0 win over hosts Qatar last night. Not sure who is playing when? Track all the matches with our interactive.

Former France international Lilian Thuram, here for the Singapore Writers Festival, told ST how Les Bleus' first World Cup win in 1998 helped to create a discourse about integrating people from different cultures into French society.

Meanwhile, Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew has reached his maiden World Tour Finals, while Danelle Tan has been accepted into the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programme, becoming the first Singaporean women's footballer to do so.

Thanks for subscribing and see you next week.

Interactive: Fifa World Cup 2022: Track every match in Qatar

How will the 32 countries fare at the biggest sporting event of the year? Follow their progress, and get the latest results, fixtures and full schedule.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: We are citizens first, footballers second, says French great Lilian Thuram

The 50-year-old, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship with Les Bleus, has become a human rights activist and author.

READ MORE HERE

Local fans slowly warm to Cup on opening night

Small groups of fans gathered at various locations to watch Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Badminton Association aims to keep producing smash hits

The SBA wants to build a pipeline of high-performing athletes to follow in the footsteps of Loh Kean Yew.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver’s Seat: Dramas of 2022 could cast a long shadow into next year

2023 could throw up intriguing battles, says our F1 columnist David Tremayne who is hoping for a three-team fight for the F1 world championship.

READ MORE HERE

Athletics: Return of Great Eastern Women’s Run draws over 4,000 entrants

Sunday’s event marked the return of the traditional road race for the first time in three years.

READ MORE HERE

Squash: Brother’s tips help El Shorbagy win Singapore Open

The British world No. 3 defeated his nemesis, fifth-ranked Peruvian Diego Elias, thanks to some advice from his brother who is also a squash player.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Hat-trick hero Krajcek hails late brother after helping Hougang beat Tampines in S’pore Cup final

Asked for the turning point of the match, the Croat said it was when he put on a shirt with his late brother’s image at half-time, with the score at 1-1.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Singapore’s Danelle Tan, 18, gets place at top US college

National women’s attacking midfielder Danelle Tan, 18, has become the first Singaporean footballer accepted into a US National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I soccer programme.

She will attend NCAA Division I school College of William and Mary from 2024.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top