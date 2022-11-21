ST Full-time Report: Footballer Danelle Tan gets place at top US college | Track all World Cup matches with our interactive

Dear ST reader,

The World Cup has kicked off with Ecuador's 2-0 win over hosts Qatar last night. Not sure who is playing when? Track all the matches with our interactive.

Former France international Lilian Thuram, here for the Singapore Writers Festival, told ST how Les Bleus' first World Cup win in 1998 helped to create a discourse about integrating people from different cultures into French society.

Meanwhile, Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew has reached his maiden World Tour Finals, while Danelle Tan has been accepted into the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programme, becoming the first Singaporean women's footballer to do so.

