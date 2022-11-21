World Cup: We are citizens first, footballers second, says French great Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram is a World and European champion with France, regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation and his country’s most capped player. That was a lifetime ago though. In his second career, the 50-year-old, who was in town for the Singapore Writers Festival and the ongoing Voilah! France Singapore Festival, is a human rights activist and author.

On Monday, he sat down with The Straits Times’ assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong to discuss his latest book, White Thinking, which focuses on racial identity, why footballers must speak up for social justice and his hope that his son Marcus will be part of a France team that makes history at the Qatar World Cup. Below is an edited transcript, after translation, of the conversation with Thuram.

Q: Brazil were the last country to win back-to-back World Cups in 1958, 1962. Your France team won in 1998 but got knocked out in the group stage four years later. What happened?

A: It’s really complicated to win a World Cup. You need a generation of players who are united, going to give it their best for a month. The Cup is once every four years and you don’t know if you will have the players that can perform as well as the previous group. Maybe knowing they can be part of history and leave their mark is something that will motivate this year’s French team.

Q: Didier Deschamps is France’s head coach and guided them to victory in 2018. What was he like as a teammate and captain?

A: Even when he was playing, he was very analytical and had a 360 degree vision of the game and how to improve everyone on the team. It wasn’t a surprise to see him become a trainer and be successful with the national team.

Q: Your son Marcus and is part of Les Bleus’ squad. What advice did you give him for his first World Cup?

A: When you’re a father, you always hope for the best for your children. I’m very happy to see him make his dream come true. My advice? To enjoy this experience to the fullest and really appreciate it.