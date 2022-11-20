Squash: Brother’s tips help El Shorbagy win Singapore Open

SINGAPORE – After losing four of his last five matches against Diego Elias, British world No. 3 Mohamed El Shorbagy knew he had to come up with something special to beat him in the Marigold Singapore Squash Open final on Sunday.

Fortunately for him, it was not too hard to find that winning edge. He just had to call his younger brother Marwan, who is ranked three rungs below him and had beaten Elias twice in straight games in October.

El Shorbagy, who was tied at 5-5 on head-to-head record with Elias before the final, said: “Even the times I beat Diego, they were all very, very tough. I’ve never really had a convincing win against before, but he has had many convincing wins against me.

“So I wanted to try to understand how (Marwan) played and what are the tactics (I can use). There’s no shame in trying to ask players, especially if it’s your younger brother.”

The phone consultation worked as El Shorbagy, 31, outplayed the Peruvian and comfortably won 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8) at the OCBC Arena to claim his second consecutive title and 48th career crown overall.

The former world No. 1 and 2017 world champion was pleased that his tactics worked as he outmanoeuvred Elias and left him struggling to find solutions.

The title was also El Shorbagy’s fourth this season, after winning the Qatar Classic, Oracle NetSuite Open and the Nov 8-12 New Zealand Open. He is hoping to win his fifth in Hong Kong in a fortnight.

“There’s still a very long season to go,” he said. “You’re not going to become world No. 1 from just winning four events in one season. You need to actually win more than that. I need to keep going.”

It was also a second straight title for women’s singles champion Joelle King, who had won her home New Zealand Open earlier in November.

The world No. 5 beat Egyptian Nour El Tayeb 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-4) for her 16th Professional Squash Association title.

King started on the front foot, calmly returning whatever ball Tayeb fired at her. She also overcame a recharged Tayeb in the second game and saved two match points before doubling her lead.

That proved the turning point as King comfortably outplayed Tayeb in the one-sided third game to clinch the championship and US$110,000 (S$151,000) prize money.

King, 34, paid tribute to Tayeb, who is competing in her first full season since giving birth in July 2021.

She said: “I was game ball down (in the second game) and I thought that I just needed to fight. I tried to get a bit of rhythm for the next game and get in front and volley, and that seemed to work.

“That was the turning point, I think, and I came out strong in the third and just tried to protect the lead, so I’m very happy with this win today.”