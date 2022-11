SINGAPORE - National women’s attacking midfielder Danelle Tan is no fortune teller. But when she was 14, she scrawled two targets she had set for herself on a piece of paper that she stuck up on a memo board in her bedroom.

One read: “Represent Singapore for SEA Games” – an achievement she crossed off her bucket list when she was part of the Lionesses’ squad that competed at the May 12-23 Hanoi Games.