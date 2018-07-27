What's News: July 27, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

New agency for food safety

In a move to boost food safety standards and strengthen local food businesses, the Singapore Food Agency will be formed next April 1. The statutory board will take over food-related work currently done by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority, National Environment Agency and Health Sciences Authority.

TOP OF THE NEWS

New US-EU trade deal

US President Donald Trump's hardball approach with the European Union on trade appeared to pay off when he announced trade concessions from the EU and a "new phase in the relationship". Though details were not clear, the upbeat announcement on Wednesday was seen as averting a US-EU trade war.



A family escaping the floods in Attapeu province, Laos. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Disaster in Laos hits Cambodia

Cambodia has emerged a fresh casualty of the dam collapse in neighbouring Laos, as the deadly torrent of water dumped downstream on Monday swelled the Sekong River to dangerous levels, forcing the evacuation of thousands of Cambodians. In Laos, 27 people were confirmed dead in the disaster.

WORLD

KL trying to end water woes

Malaysia's federal government is set to finance a deal to unclog a decade-long water crisis that has often disrupted supply in homes and businesses in the Klang Valley, the country's most populated and industrialised districts. An accord was struck to finance a takeover of Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Holdings, the final holdout in resolving the water woes.

OPINION

Asia watching US-Russia ties

Asia will watch carefully to see whether the Trump-Putin relationship will blossom further, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

$1.35m makeover for church

The Church of St Teresa in Kampong Bahru will get about $1.35 million to carry out repairs, such as restoration of the roof and ceiling. The amount is more than half of the $2.1 million to be disbursed through the National Monuments Fund this year.

HOME

Low pay for eldercare workers

The salaries of workers who care for the elderly are a lot less than in countries with ageing populations such as Japan and Australia. This, coupled with the high turnover rate, could make it difficult for Singapore to increase its long-term care workforce.

BUSINESS

Industrial spaces doing well

Business park rents have risen 0.5 per cent in the second quarter, JTC said in its industrial property report yesterday. It marks the fifth straight quarter of growth and the strongest showing among the various types of spaces here.



PHOTO: REUTERS



SPORT

Froome's hopes dashed

Chris Froome's bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title is practically over after the Kenyan-born Briton finished Wednesday's stage 17 in eighth place.

To add insult to injury, Froome was knocked off his bike when an overzealous policeman mistook him for a fan. His Team Sky teammate Geraint Thomas is the overall leader.

LIFE

Chef's sexy, sporty watch

Chef Willin Low, owner of the Wild Rocket group of restaurants, wanted a sexy, sporty watch - sophisticated enough for formal occasions, yet not ostentatious. He found these attributes in the Zenith Defy El Primero 21 timepiece, which was a gift.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

Let's talk about the hot topics in Singapore this week, including the SingHealth cyber attack and Hong Huifang-Pan Lingling dispute. http://str.sg/hangout22

WEB SPECIAL

Lunar refresher

From blue and black moons to supermoons and micromoons, here is all you need to know about the total lunar eclipse tomorrow. http://str.sg/oAD4