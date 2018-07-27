Chef Willin Low's sexy, sporty Zenith Defy El Primero 21 watch

Who: Willin Low, 46, chef-owner of the Wild Rocket group of restaurants

The watch: Zenith Defy El Primero 21

How much I paid for it: It is a gift (retail price $17,100)

What I love about this watch: I have been thinking of a sexy, sporty watch for a while - one that is sophisticated enough to wear on more formal occasions but, at the same time, is not ostentatious. This was definitely love at first sight as the watch is everything I was looking for and more.

I love its "techy" futuristic aesthetic appeal, from the brushed titanium frame to the see-through open dial. In addition, this modern 21st-century version of the iconic El Primero is deeply rooted in Zenith's chronographic watchmaking pedigree.

I started wearing this only recently and every day I find new things about it that I like. I am definitely looking forward to a long and satisfying relationship with it.