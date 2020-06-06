Stewards of S'pore's cultural treasures

A pioneer of Peranakan theatre and the owner of one of Singapore's oldest popiah shops are among six winners of an inaugural award for promoting intangible forms of cultural heritage.

The winners were announced on Thursday. Each will receive $5,000 in cash and be eligible to apply for a project grant of up to $20,000 to further fund their work.

Launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB) last October, the Stewards of Singapore's Intangible Cultural Heritage Award recognises individuals and groups that have made excellent contributions in preserving and transmitting cultural skills or knowledge in their respective fields.

These groups or persons must each have had at least 10 years of experience in their vocation and be well respected by their community.

Mr Tan Teck Yoke, the current owner of Thow Kwang Industry, said the award recognises the hard work of three generations. His family-run business operates one of the last two dragon kilns in Singapore.

"We have been keeping this alive till now, and it is worth it. We also feel a greater responsibility to spread this cultural heritage to the next generation," said Mr Tan, 65.

Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy, 54, of Apsaras Arts, said the award represents the "sacred responsibility" of nurturing Indian classical dance.

"This is so our next generations can be proud of a living tradition practised among the community and not just a museum show piece."

The award, said Mr Aravinth, is also a much-needed form of positive encouragement at a time when many arts groups are struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, Peranakan theatre veteran G.T. Lye has seen several projects shelved. An international Peranakan convention that was to be held here in November has been postponed.

"I pray hard that my health will allow me to do it next year," said the 81-year-old wayang Peranakan pioneer, who is known for his female impersonations.

ART BUILDS CHARACTER Roots are important for building up a person's character by inculcating values, and if you want to keep these values, then the preservation of art forms is key. MR TOH LIM MOK, Nam Hwa Opera president.

Other winners, including Apsaras Arts and Nam Hwa Opera, a prominent Teochew opera company, have seized the opportunity to further digitalise their work.

And the Sri Warisan Som Said Performing Arts group has started using videoconferencing platform Zoom to communicate while practising traditional Malay arts like bangsawan and dikir barat at home.

The pandemic has also provided an opportunity for the different groups to give back to the community in additional ways.

Mr Michael Ker, 44, the third-generation owner of 83-year-old family-run Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah, has donated hundreds of rolls of the well-loved local dish to hospitals, as a way of showing his appreciation to front-line workers.

He said he has cousins and nephews in their 20s who have shown an interest in popiah-making.

"I hope I can spur the younger generations to take the unconventional path. But it must come from them, you can't force it. It's not an easy thing to do," he said.

Nam Hwa Opera president Toh Lim Mok, 72, said the importance of preserving and promoting intangible cultural heritage lies in its roots.

"Roots are important for building up a person's character by inculcating values, and if you want to keep these values, then the preservation of art forms is key," he said.

Mr Yeo Kirk Siang, director of heritage research and assessment at NHB, said the organisation looked forward to working with the winners to further raise awareness and participation in their fields.

"Our intangible cultural heritage is integral to our way of life and our multicultural identity as Singaporeans," he said.