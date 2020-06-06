Intangible cultural heritage awards

Keeping Malay art forms alive

Sri Warisan has taken traditional Malay art forms like dikir barat to more than 110 cities in 40 countries.
Sri Warisan has taken traditional Malay art forms like dikir barat to more than 110 cities in 40 countries.PHOTO: SRI WARISAN SOM SAID PERFORMING ARTS
Published
1 hour ago
teezhuo@sph.com.sg

SRI WARISAN

Malay performing arts group

Malay performing arts group Sri Warisan is making heritage "glow", said its founder and Cultural Medallion winner Som Said, 69.

It has taken traditional Malay art forms like wayang kulit (shadow puppet theatre) and dikir barat (a form of choral singing accompanied by percussion) to more than 110 cities in 40 countries, through competitions and performances.

In Singapore, it has conducted 17 arts initiatives - including workshops, music and hands-on programmes - in various schools.

When classes at school premises were discontinued during the circuit breaker period, the group transitioned to using videoconferencing to continue communicating with one another and to keep practising their craft at home. Said Madam Som: "In a multiracial society such as ours, it is all the more important to enrich tradition, even as we move forward, for it to stay relevant."

Tee Zhuo

IMPORTANCE OF TRADITION

In a multiracial society such as ours, it is all the more important to enrich tradition, even as we move forward, for it to stay relevant.

MADAM SOM SAID, founder of Sri Warisan.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2020, with the headline 'Keeping Malay art forms alive'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content