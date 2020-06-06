Nurturing young enthusiasts

NAM HWA OPERA

Teochew opera group

More than just performance, Teochew opera is a conduit for transmitting traditional culture and values, such as filial piety, to the young.

Nam Hwa Opera president Toh Lim Mok, 72, is focusing on efforts to get to the roots of the art form even as the group tries to reach out to the younger generation.

It has set up a research centre to delve into the history of Teochew opera and its development, and collaborated with the National University of Singapore to encourage its students to also do so.

The group, which was set up in 1963, has funded scholarships for research work into these areas. The scholarships are for up to $15,000 a year for two years.

It is also exploring tie-ups with universities in China.

Mr Toh said that during the past decade, classes held at local schools and the hiring of younger instructors from China, who have at least eight to 10 years of experience in opera troupes, have met with some success.

He is now hoping to enter the digital space. The group has uploaded some of its performances on social media to engage Singaporeans who have had to stay home during the circuit breaker period.

"This is an opportunity for us to strengthen our outreach, not just to the Singapore audience, but also internationally," said Mr Toh.

Tee Zhuo