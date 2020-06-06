Serving up a taste of Singapore

MICHAEL KER

Popiah business owner

Thanks to Mr Michael Ker, 44, even people living in New York and Copenhagen have tasted a much-loved Singaporean dish: the popiah.

Since he took over from his father about eight years ago, the third-generation owner of Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah has found new ways to expand the 83-year-old home-grown brand.

One was by collaborating with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the dish to festivals promoting Singaporean food around the world.

Mr Ker has also been updating the humble roll in different ways, adding sesame, pandan or egg to the delicate paper-thin popiah skin, or offering do-it-yourself popiah kits. But otherwise, he has stuck to tradition, which requires hours of back-breaking work making the popiah skins by hand.

He said it is important to educate the public about the dish. To this end, the shop has held food tours for tourists to explain the origins and craft behind popiah and he hopes to eventually have a heritage gallery to showcase the history of popiah.

Tee Zhuo