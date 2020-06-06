Intangible cultural heritage awards

Serving up a taste of Singapore

Mr Michael Ker, third-generation owner of Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah, says it is important to educate the public about the dish. He has brought popiah to festivals promoting Singaporean food around the world, and the shop has also held food tour
Mr Michael Ker, third-generation owner of Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah, says it is important to educate the public about the dish. He has brought popiah to festivals promoting Singaporean food around the world, and the shop has also held food tours for tourists.PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
Published
1 hour ago
teezhuo@sph.com.sg

MICHAEL KER

Popiah business owner 

Thanks to Mr Michael Ker, 44, even people living in New York and Copenhagen have tasted a much-loved Singaporean dish: the popiah.

Since he took over from his father about eight years ago, the third-generation owner of Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah has found new ways to expand the 83-year-old home-grown brand.

One was by collaborating with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the dish to festivals promoting Singaporean food around the world.

Mr Ker has also been updating the humble roll in different ways, adding sesame, pandan or egg to the delicate paper-thin popiah skin, or offering do-it-yourself popiah kits. But otherwise, he has stuck to tradition, which requires hours of back-breaking work making the popiah skins by hand.

He said it is important to educate the public about the dish. To this end, the shop has held food tours for tourists to explain the origins and craft behind popiah and he hopes to eventually have a heritage gallery to showcase the history of popiah.

Tee Zhuo

Mr Ker has also been updating the humble roll in different ways, adding sesame, pandan or egg to the delicate paper-thin popiah skin, or offering do-it-yourself popiah kits.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2020, with the headline 'Serving up a taste of Singapore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content