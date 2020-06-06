Putting fresh spin on tradition

APSARAS ARTS

Indian dance academy

Trying to stay up to date and yet true to its roots, Apsaras Arts has blended strict adherence to Indian classical dance techniques with contemporary storytelling.

Under its current director Aravinth Kumarasamy, a National Arts Council Young Artist award winner, the group has branched into schools and digital technologies to keep itself relevant.

The group was started in 1977 and has two main functions: One, as an Indian dance academy for performers, choreographers and teachers; and the other, as a full-time repertory company.

In bringing the art of Indian classical dance to the young, Mr Aravinth said Singapore has done a good job of introducing the arts in schools. But narratives still need to be relevant. "Indian dance is about storytelling. Even if you pick a story from the age-old epics, we have to add a contemporary feel," said the 54-year-old.

This can be done through technology, which can also help with presenting the ancient art during challenging times. Sistic has chosen the group's performance to be streamed online.

Innovation, in terms of set design, lighting or fresh perspectives, adds relevance. Apsaras Arts performed the ancient epic of Ramayana in 2017 to sold-out seats, focusing not on Rama but his companion Hanuman, a divine monkey.

