$1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation; $100 utilities credit for every household

SINGAPORE - A $1.5 billion support package to help lower-income families and vulnerable groups amid rising global inflation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (June 21).

They will receive an additional goods and services tax (GST) Voucher - Cash Special Payment of up to $300 to be given out in August, which is on top of the regular GST Voucher - Cash of up to $400 that had earlier been announced.

This will benefit about 1.5 million lower-income to middle-income workers, as well as retirees without income.

The package will also provide a $100 utilities credit to every Singaporean household and extend more help to local companies, among other measures.

For instance, eligible taxi main hirers and private-hire car drivers will get a one-off relief of $150 in August to offset higher fuel costs, while the Government will also provide one month of foreign worker levy waiver for Singapore's 11 chicken slaughterhouses, which have been directly impacted by Malaysia's chicken export ban.

There will also be a new energy efficiency grant to provide local small- to medium-sized enterprises in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors with up to 70 per cent support to adopt energy-efficient equipment and alleviate rising business costs due to higher energy prices.

There will be no further draw on past reserves to fund this support package, in part because the Government collected higher revenues in fiscal year 2021 from a stronger than expected economic recovery, Mr Wong said at a press conference.

"And we used less of the budget set aside for Covid-19 spending because the Omicron variant turned out to be less severe than anticipated," he added.

"So we will not pass a supplementary budget at this point."

As it is also still early in the financial year and Parliament had approved this year's Budget just three months ago, ministries will also reprioritise within their existing budgets to fund this support package, Mr Wong added.

The Government had anticipated rising prices at the start of the year, and had responded with a comprehensive package of measures in Budget 2022 to cushion the impact of higher prices.

Some measures were brought forward as well in April while other schemes were extended, Mr Wong noted.