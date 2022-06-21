New grant to support businesses coping with rising energy costs

SINGAPORE - A new grant that will help local firms reduce their energy bills amid rising electricity costs was announced by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday (June 21).

The new Energy Efficiency Grant will provide local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors with up to 70 per cent funding support to adopt energy-efficient equipment in categories that have been pre-approved.

Capped at $30,000 per company, the grant will cover energy-efficient equipment in categories such as LED lighting, air-conditioners, cooking hobs, refrigerators, water heaters, and dryers.

The sectors eligible for the new grant have been significantly affected by higher electricity prices in terms of the impact on their overall business cost, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The grant will support such firms to improve their energy efficiency and alleviate increasing business costs due to increased energy prices," the ministry added.

"This is a more sustainable way to help our businesses to manage energy prices which are beyond our control."

Speaking at a press conference on additional support measures for firms and households, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said: "For businesses in this higher energy cost environment, they will need to continue to restructure and become more energy efficient in order to remain competitive, and we will provide support to firms who need that extra lift to sustain their transformation efforts."

To apply for the new grant, applicants must be a business registered in Singapore and the equipment bought must also be used here.

Companies can apply for the grant from Sept 1 this year to March 31 next year.

They will then have up to a year from the time that an application is submitted to purchase equipment and submit claims for reimbursement.

The window for claims will run until March 31, 2024.

The new grant complements existing initiatives that help firms here be more energy efficient.

They include the National Environment Agency's Energy Efficiency Fund, which supports businesses in the manufacturing sector, and the BCA Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings 2.0, added Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat during the press conference.