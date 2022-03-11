Parliament approves $109b Budget after vigorous debate impacted by virus surge, Ukraine war

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 virus did not discriminate as MPs from both sides of the House were infected in the last two weeks, yet the budget debates were vigorous, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Friday (March 11).

In a speech capping two weeks of debate, Ms Indranee also noted that just as the debates began, "the world changed with the situation in Ukraine".

It reminded everyone that independence, the right to self-determination and territorial sovereignty are precious and cannot be taken for granted, she said.

It also showed "why small countries like Singapore must continue to advocate and uphold an international order that is rules based and principled," she added.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development, added that against this backdrop, the House debated and approved one of Singapore's most transformative Budgets to date, "setting ourselves on a path towards becoming a fairer, greener, more inclusive, and overall more progressive Singapore".

Parliament approved the Government's $109 billion spending plans for the coming financial year after over 73 hours of debate, where 66 MPs spoke on the Budget statement itself, and 639 cuts - short speeches - were filed in the debate on the ministries' budgets.

Some of the hotly debated topics included the upcoming goods and services tax rate increase, as well as the measures around foreign manpower.

This is the highest level of participation in the last five years, despite the reduced numbers of MPs able to attend Parliament, said Ms Indranee.

She, along with Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, People's Action Party (PAP) backbenchers Carrie Tan, Gan Thiam Poh, Cheng Li Hui and Alex Yam, as well as Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and He Ting Ru, and Nominated MP Hoon Hian Teck, was among those who had caught the virus and missed part of the debate.

The minister thanked her parliamentary colleagues for their care and concern and support for those who are ill, quipping: "Let me especially thank Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who gave the most encouragement and support primarily because he wanted me to get well in time to answer his parliamentary question."

Ms Indranee also noted the value of robust debate, but said that it is "also important that members maintain decorum in their actions both in and outside of the House".

"The Standing Orders are there for a reason. Timelines and deadlines are also there for a reason to enable us to conduct parliamentary business efficiently but also effectively," she said, urging members to be mindful of what she had just said.

Earlier in the week, Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party had apologised, after being requested to do so, for claiming that he had been prevented from asking his questions during the debate by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Ms Indranee also reiterated the Government's stance towards the GST hike - it is fair and progressive and will not hurt the low-income because of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, while the rest of Singaporeans will also benefit from the $6.6 billion Assurance Package.

She said: "Those with less also contribute, but a lesser amount and receive more in return, keeping the tax burden manageable for all, including businesses so that there is incentive for all to work hard, do well and enjoy the benefits of the hard work even as they contribute to our revenues.

"We still maintain the protection of our reserves and we use the income on our reserves equitably: 50 per cent for this generation, 50 per cent for the next."