Higher ComCare cash assistance for vulnerable households from Aug 1

SINGAPORE - ComCare cash assistance rates will be raised from Aug 1, in permanent enhancements made to its Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance (SMTA) and Long-Term Assistance (LTA) schemes.

This move by the Ministry of Social and Family Development is part of the support measures announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (June 21) to help households and businesses tackle economic challenges, such as higher global inflation.

A one-person household on ComCare LTA will receive higher cash assistance of $640 per month, versus the current $600.

A two-person household will get $1,080 per month, up from $1,000.

A three-person household will receive $1,510, up from $1,400, while a four-person household will get $1,930, up from $1,750.

MSF said the increase will benefit around 4,000 ComCare LTA households, most of whom are elderly with little or no income and family support.

The cash assistance is part of a support package that can include medical care at public healthcare institutions, social services and community support.

Those who apply for ComCare SMTA or apply to renew their existing SMTA can also expect to receive higher cash aid and support for utility expenses.

The amount will depend on the household's composition, needs and income.

The increase will apply automatically to ComCare LTA recipients and for new or renewed applications for SMTA from Aug 1.