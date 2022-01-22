How S'pore tamed a Covid-19 outbreak at workers' dorms, avoiding a 'major disaster'

SINGAPORE - When Covid-19 rampaged through migrant workers' dormitories in 2020, at no point did the authorities consider letting it burn through - not even when there was widespread sentiment that the situation in those living quarters was Singapore's Achilles heel in the early months of the pandemic.

A new book on the city state's Covid-19 fight reveals that the idea of allowing infections to occur naturally to gain herd immunity among the population of workers "goes against the notion of us wanting to make sure we do our best for everyone", said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak in an interview for the book.

Released on Thursday (Jan 20), In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story details, among other things, the Government's effort to bring the dorm outbreak under control and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

Stemming transmissions and protecting workers was the mission of an inter-agency Joint Task Force (JTF) assembled by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean at the request of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and comprising the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), health and manpower ministries, and the Home Team from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Cases among workers living in dormitories had surged, alarmingly, from 31 in April 2020 to over 15,000 in May, before more than doubling to 33,000 in June.

For much of the year, they made up 19 in 20 cases, and by the end of last year, over 175,000 out of 323,000 dormitory residents had caught the virus.

In the book, PM Lee describes the dormitory situation as having "every prospect of becoming a major disaster".

"We were worried about the dorms. We knew that they were vulnerable, and we took precautions even from January (2020) onwards, but the precautions proved insufficient," he said.

That month, with news of an outbreak in Wuhan, China, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had told dorm operators to be on the alert, and to prepare isolation and quarantine facilities.

Still, from March 30, clusters began to form at the larger purpose-built dorms (PBDs) - something advocacy groups had been warning about, given the crowded and unsanitary living conditions.

PBDs are large, communal facilities housing thousands of workers, with between 12 and 16 to a room packed with double-decker beds.

Ensuring that the situation would be well taken care of was a "critical" decision. PM Lee approached Mr Teo on April 4 to oversee the effort.

On April 5, two dorms were locked down and gazetted as isolation areas - a major operation that involved making sure the workers' health and basic needs would be met. Failing to do so could have led to a major public order problem, said Mr Teo.