Lower-income groups will benefit the most from Budget measures: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Lower-income groups will benefit the most from the comprehensive set of measures laid out in the Budget to help everyone cope with the cost of living, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 25).

Middle-income families will also receive substantial benefits for the amount of taxes they pay, he added.

He was responding to online comments on the recent Budget in an Instagram video which he posted on Friday night.

Addressing one user's comment that the increases would make "only the poor suffer", Mr Wong said measures like the Household Support Package will give households utilities rebates, while CDC vouchers will provide help for their children's education. "At the same time, they will get a significant package of measures from the enhanced Assurance Package which will provide help over the next five years," he added.

Beyond these temporary measures, permanent help will also be given through the enhanced Goods and Services Tax (GST) vouchers and other initiatives for lower-wage workers like progressive wages and Workfare.

"So, all together, we in fact have significant permanent help for our lower-income groups in Singapore," said Mr Wong.

Another user commented on the taxes for the rich and said they should be taxed more.

Responding, Mr Wong said: "A lot of thought has gone into designing our fiscal system to ensure that we have a system of taxes and transfers that is fair and progressive. And that means everyone contributes their share of taxes in return for stronger social support.

"But those with greater means contribute a larger share."

He said such a system will help to strengthen the social compact and solidarity here, while enabling Singapore "to take bold steps towards building a fairer, greener, and more inclusive society."

In his Budget speech last Friday (Feb 18), Mr Wong had announced a GST increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages - one percentage point each time on Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024.

Addressing a comment on the GST increase and how this would impact middle-income families, he said the Government has also taken care to ensure that middle-income groups receive support from the Budget, with the Household Support Package, the enhanced Assurance Package for GST and enhanced GST vouchers.