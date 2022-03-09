Budget debate: What is S'pore doing to meet its sustainability targets?

A new sustainability research institute on Jurong Island will focus on ways to reduce the industrial sector’s carbon footprint, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the nation’s total emissions.

The country established a $3 billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme and a Green Bond Framework to catalyse the flow of capital towards sustainable infrastructure projects, such as the Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility.

An $80 million funding initiative will squeeze value from waste streams.

A $25 million research programme will advance the science of marine climate change and address the challenges faced by coastal and marine environments.