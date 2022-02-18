Budget 2022: $35 billion in green bonds to be issued by 2030 to fund green public sector projects

SINGAPORE - Some $35 billion of green bonds will be issued by 2030 to fund public sector green infrastructure projects, as the nation moves to tap opportunities in green finance.

Green bonds are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits, and provide investors with regular or fixed income payments.

The Government will publish a Singapore Green Bond framework, and issue its inaugural green bond later this year, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement on Friday (Feb 18).

This comes as emerging sectors such as in green finance and carbon services grow in prominence.

"Millions of new green jobs will be created around the world, and demand for talent with green skills will increase," said Mr Wong.

Recent developments in Singapore on this front include a new green bonds programme office under the Ministry of Finance, which was set up in September last year to speed up the Government's efforts in the area of green bonds.

And last August, the National Environment Agency was the first statutory board to establish a $3 billion multi-currency medium-term note and green bond framework.

Proceeds from the notes issued will be used to finance sustainable infrastructure development projects such as Tuas Nexus - Singapore's first integrated water and solid waste treatment facility.

In the financial services sector, green finance is one of the fastest growing segments, with Singapore now accounting for close to half of the Asean green bond and loan market, Mr Wong noted.

"We aim to do more, so that banks and financial institutions will use Singapore as a base to develop their capabilities and... innovative green financial solutions to service their customers all over Asia.".

Green bonds can also be used to finance infrastructure upgrades for electric vehicles, he added.

Singapore had earlier announced its intention to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040. For passenger vehicles, the most promising clean energy option is electric vehicles.

Mr Wong pointed out that electric vehicle share of new car registration had jumped from 0.2 per cent in 2020 to around 4 per cent last year.