Budget debate: Coastal protection studies for north-west coast, Jurong Island to begin this year

SINGAPORE - Studies on how Jurong Island and Singapore's north-western coast can be better protected from rising sea levels will start this year, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Monday (March 7).

These areas had earlier been identified by national water agency PUB as being vulnerable to sea level rise brought by climate change, along with the City-East Coast stretch of the country's coastline.

The three coastal protection studies are among eight studies that will cover Singapore's more than 300km of coastlines, said Ms Fu.

"The Centre for Climate Research Singapore has projected that climate change could cause mean sea-level rise of up to 1m by 2100," she added.

Taking into account extreme high tides and storm surges - which are storms that cause extreme sea level rise, some projections suggest that sea levels could be as high as 4m to 5m, the minister said.

"This is high enough to potentially flood one-third of Singapore," she noted, adding that coastal protection is a long-term endeavour and the country has started planning ahead.

The coastal protection study for the City-East Coast area had commenced last year, while the study at Jurong Island - conducted by industrial developer JTC Corporation - is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, Ms Hazel Khoo, director of PUB's coastal protection department, told The Straits Times.

She added that the Jurong Island study has been delayed as JTC needed to refine its scope and align it with studies for other segments of the coastline.

The Jurong Island study was initially slated to begin last year.

As for the north-western coast, two separate studies will be undertaken for different segments there, said Ms Khoo.

The first segment is a 24km stretch from Tuas Checkpoint to Lim Chu Kang jetty, which consists mainly of dams and dykes that make up four coastal reservoirs - Murai, Poyan, Sarimbun and Tengeh.

The second is a 15km stretch that includes Sungei Kadut and Lim Chu Kang, which houses various nature areas.

Explaining the rationale behind dividing the coastline into two areas for study, Ms Khoo, told ST that both areas are "hydraulically distinct", meaning that flood waters, up to a certain level, would not flow into other segments due to the topography of the area.

"This allows flood risks to be contained, enabling Singapore to vary the approach it takes for coastal protection in each segment."

Moreover, the characteristics of the two segments of the north-west coast are different, she added.