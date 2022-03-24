Singapore eases Covid-19 rules: What you need to know - from mask wearing to gathering rules

SINGAPORE - There will be an easing off on mandatory mask wearing outdoors from next Tuesday (March 29), as Singapore moves towards a new phase of living with Covid-19.

This was among a number of key changes to measures implemented in the fight against the pandemic that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Thursday.

They include larger group sizes and the lifting of most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

The changes are:

1. Group sizes to double to 10 people

Gatherings will be doubled from the current five people to 10.

2. Three-quarters of staff can return to the office

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces.

3. Increase capacity limit for events

The capacity limit for larger events and settings - those with more than 1,000 people - will be raised to 75 per cent.

4. Optional mask wearing outdoors

Wearing masks outdoors, although encouraged, will be optional. But indoors, masks will still be mandatory.

This is because the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower, PM Lee said.

Safe distancing requirements will still be maintained, which means groups must maintain the 1m distance, including in mask-off situations.

This will help minimise transmission in mask-off settings.