People 80 and above, those with chronic disease eligible for second booster dose: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Elderly people aged 80 and above, as well as those who have a weakened immune system or have severe chronic disease, will be eligible to receive a second booster dose for better protection against Covid-19.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on Thursday (March 24) by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 that given the emerging international data on the waning of vaccine protection against severe disease over time, it is recommended for these groups of people to get a second dose.

Dialling in virtually from the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, he added that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination also noted that a second booster dose can ensure that these groups of people are highly protected even as Singapore resumes its normal activities.

They will receive the second dose around five months after getting their first one.

People who are eligible include those aged 80 and above, those living in aged care facilities such as nursing homes, and those at risk of severe disease as they have weakened immune systems or have severe chronic disease, said Mr Ong.

He added that individuals who do not take their fourth dose will still have their "fully vaccinated" status maintained, though it is "strongly recommended" for them to do so.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said more details on how at-risk groups can receive their second booster dose will be announced later.

"Given the characteristics of the dominant variant in Singapore, there are no plans to extend the booster to the rest of the population yet," said Mr Ong.

However, he noted that the pandemic situation remains as an evolving one, and MOH will be watching this closely with the expert committee.