Children aged 12 months to 2 years can recover at home if they test positive for Covid-19

Children in the age group who test positive for Covid-19 will be managed by default under Protocol 2. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - Babies and toddlers from 12 months to 2-years-old will soon be allowed to recover at home or under the care of their primary care doctors or paediatricians, if they catch Covid-19.

The move to expand the Covid-19 Protocol 2 to cover children in this younger age group will take effect from Friday (March 25), said the multi ministry task force on Covid-19 at a virtual press conference on Thursday (March 24).

What this means is that that children in the age group who test positive for Covid-19 will be managed by default under Protocol 2, which applies to Covid-19 patients who do not show symptoms, or have only mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier allowed patients aged 3 to 69 years to recover at home under the protocol, regardless of vaccination status, as it was assessed that the vast majority of people in this age group can recover safely on their own.

Announcing the expansion of the protocol on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement that clinical data collected in Singapore during the Omicron wave has similarly shown that most children in the 12 months to 2 years old age group also experience mild symptoms and recover uneventfully in the community.

Read next: What you need to know about Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules

