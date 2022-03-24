All vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights

SINGAPORE - All travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 and children aged 12 and below will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure Covid-19 test from 11.59pm on March 31.

In Singapore's most significant move to reopen its borders, travellers will no longer be required to take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free, and will not have to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival.

There will also be no more quotas on the number of daily arrivals and no entry approvals needed for all vaccinated travellers.

The new border policies will make the travel experience almost like that before the pandemic.

The new travel scheme, named the Vaccinated Travel Framework, will replace the existing Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (March 24) that the pre-departure test two days before departure will, however, remain in place for now.

"We will continue to monitor the local and global Covid-19 situations and consider removing the pre-departure test requirement in the coming weeks," said MOH.

Non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above are generally not allowed to enter Singapore.

But exemptions will be made for long-term pass holders medically ineligible for vaccines, long-term pass holders aged 13 to 17, and long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with other valid entry approvals.

These visitors are required to take a pre-departure test within two days before departure for Singapore, undergo a seven-day stay-home notice, and take a polymerase chain reaction test at the end of their SHN period.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised speech on Thursday morning that the move to reopen to vaccinated travellers will give a much-needed boost to businesses, particularly the tourism sector, and help Singapore reclaim its position as a business and aviation hub.