THE BIG STORY

Doctors unhappy with IP insurers' panel limits

Private sector doctors have openly expressed their unhappiness with Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers for excluding many private specialists from their panel of doctors for policyholders. They say the panels are "highly exclusive", with private specialists accounting for only 21 per cent of all doctors on the panels of many IP insurers.

OPINION

Racism against Asians could work against US

Anti-Asian racism in the United States has been exacerbated by the pandemic and xenophobic statements by politicians. US correspondent Charissa Yong says failure to deal with this problem would hurt the country in its rivalry with China for tech dominance and its moral standing as a champion of democracy and human rights.

SINGAPORE

Three-hour disruption between Serangoon, Punggol stations

A power fault led to a three-hour-long disruption between Serangoon and Punggol stations on the North East Line (NEL).

Train services came to a halt between the two stations at about 7am, and resumed after repairs were completed at 9.53am.

NEL rail operator SBS Transit said the fault had occurred on the overhead catenary system, which supplies power to trains.

SINGAPORE

Bittersweet goodbye as pets move out of farm

Animal Resort was one of the few places in Singapore where visitors could walk alongside free-roaming turkeys and chickens, and was also home to exotic animals. ST photojournalists Kua Chee Siong and Mark Cheong capture the farm's last days, and also the process of moving out the animals to places such as the Jurong Bird Park.

SCIENCE

New generation can help develop City in Nature

By joining the One Million Trees movement - as part of the City in Nature vision - a new generation of Singaporeans can build strong bonds and shared experiences with one another, and take on the role of stewarding the greening of Singapore, writes National Development Minister Desmond Lee, for The Straits Times.

LIFE

Nurturing healthy minds for better outcomes

More schools here are focusing on developing students' strengths and character through positive education. The trend, which has grown globally in recent years, refers to the application of the science of positive psychology within an educational setting. Educators and parents weigh in on the phenomenon.