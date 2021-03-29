For Subscribers
Smart Parenting: Positive Education Movement
Learning about well-being
More schools here are focusing on developing students' strengths and character through positive psychology
It is called positive education and, as its name suggests, the initiative is striving to focus more on students' well-being, instead of only their examination grades.
In practice, it is mindful breathing exercises in between lessons, getting parents to write notes of encouragement to their children and giving awards to classes every term for being creative or clean.