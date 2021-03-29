Smart Parenting: Positive Education Movement

Learning about well-being

More schools here are focusing on developing students' strengths and character through positive psychology

(Left) Thank-you notes written by Westwood Primary pupils for support staff such as cleaners, as part of the school's effort to encourage them to express gratitude to others.
Westwood Primary School pupils doing mindful breathing before a lesson. The school is one of the forerunners of the positive education movement in Singapore, which aims to focus more on students’ well-being, instead of only their examination grades.PHOTO: WESTWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL
Education Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
It is called positive education and, as its name suggests, the initiative is striving to focus more on students' well-being, instead of only their examination grades.

In practice, it is mindful breathing exercises in between lessons, getting parents to write notes of encouragement to their children and giving awards to classes every term for being creative or clean.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'Learning about well-being'.
