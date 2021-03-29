For Subscribers
Science Talk
A million more trees for a City in Nature
Planting more trees helps mitigate climate change, strengthens existing green spaces; March 21 was the International Day of Forests. To mark the occasion, The Straits Times highlights the progress of Singapore's greening efforts.
With a chokehold on travel during the pandemic, Singaporeans have been exploring our country's green spaces more than ever - from visiting nature reserves and parks, to hiking and cycling around the island, or simply taking a walk in neighbourhood parks; and love for our green spaces has blossomed.
Singapore would not be Singapore without its trademark lush foliage embroidering roads, sprouting on sidewalks and peeping from every building.