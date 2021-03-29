Science Talk

A million more trees for a City in Nature

Planting more trees helps mitigate climate change, strengthens existing green spaces; March 21 was the International Day of Forests. To mark the occasion, The Straits Times highlights the progress of Singapore's greening efforts.

Desmond Lee 
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee (in blue) at a tree-planting ceremony at the Rail Corridor (Central) last Monday. The Government wants to partner Singaporeans, through the One Million Trees movement, which took root last year, to be ste
Singapore is laying the groundwork to extend and enhance its natural capital – such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (above), Coney Island and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve – in four key initiatives over the next decade. These are expanding the island’s nature park network, intensifying nature in gardens and parks, integrating nature into the urban environment, and strengthening connectivity between important green spaces.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Singapore is laying the groundwork to extend and enhance its natural capital - such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (above), Coney Island (right) and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve (below right) - in four key initiatives over the next decade. These are e
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee (in blue) at a tree-planting ceremony at the Rail Corridor (Central) last Monday. The Government wants to partner Singaporeans, through the One Million Trees movement, which took root last year, to be stewards of the country's well-known greenery.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee (in blue) at a tree-planting ceremony at the Rail Corridor (Central) last Monday. The Government wants to partner Singaporeans, through the One Million Trees movement, which took root last year, to be ste
Singapore is laying the groundwork to extend and enhance its natural capital – such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Coney Island (above) and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve – in four key initiatives over the next decade. These are expanding the island’s nature park network, intensifying nature in gardens and parks, integrating nature into the urban environment, and strengthening connectivity between important green spaces.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With a chokehold on travel during the pandemic, Singaporeans have been exploring our country's green spaces more than ever - from visiting nature reserves and parks, to hiking and cycling around the island, or simply taking a walk in neighbourhood parks; and love for our green spaces has blossomed.

Singapore would not be Singapore without its trademark lush foliage embroidering roads, sprouting on sidewalks and peeping from every building.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'A million more trees for a City in Nature'. Subscribe
Topics: 