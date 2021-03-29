For Subscribers
Power Play
How anti-Asian racism could work against the US
Failure to deal with the problem would hurt America in its rivalry with China for tech dominance and also its moral standing as a champion of democracy and human rights. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
In several accounts of anti-Asian racism collated by Stop AAPI Hate, a group which tracks racist incidents against Asian American Pacific Islanders in the United States, the conflation of opposition to China and racism against people of Asian descent is clear.
One example from the Silicon Valley city of Milpitas, where over 60 per cent of the population is Asian, recounts how an individual was harassed by an older man while shopping at a store.
