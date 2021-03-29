Power Play

How anti-Asian racism could work against the US

Failure to deal with the problem would hurt America in its rivalry with China for tech dominance and also its moral standing as a champion of democracy and human rights. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In several accounts of anti-Asian racism collated by Stop AAPI Hate, a group which tracks racist incidents against Asian American Pacific Islanders in the United States, the conflation of opposition to China and racism against people of Asian descent is clear.

One example from the Silicon Valley city of Milpitas, where over 60 per cent of the population is Asian, recounts how an individual was harassed by an older man while shopping at a store.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'How anti-Asian racism could work against the US'. Subscribe
Topics: 