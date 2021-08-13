THE BIG STORY

Singapore has strengthened its contact tracing team to handle the surge in Covid-19 cases that began last month, with the number of people working in this role increasing by nearly half since mid-July. The Ministry of Health said it ramped up the number due to the urgent need to rapidly detect and ring-fence potential cases.

WORLD

Billboards featuring three prominent aspirants for Indonesia's highest office cropped up on the streets of Jakarta, Surabaya and other cities in the past week. The early effort at campaigning while the country is in the grip of a pandemic has not gone down well with everyone, judging by some of the responses on social media.

SINGAPORE

Lieutenant Ang Zyn Yee, 20, and Ms Wong Chia Ying, 19, are the two recipients of this year's President's Scholarship. Lt Ang, who opted for a career in the Republic of Singapore Navy, will go to Brown University in the United States, where she will study economics and statistics. Ms Wong is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles in the US next month to study English.

SINGAPORE

The National Heritage Board is developing a "digital twin" of Kampong Glam that people can visit virtually, and is calling for creatives to contribute to this endeavour. The effort aims to bridge online and offline experiences and encourage users to visit Kampong Glam both physically and virtually.

SPORT

The same quartet have taken the top four spots in the English Premier League in the last two seasons, albeit only just. Now, the gap between the best and the rest might grow, said Richard Jolly, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea looking substantially better than everyone else.

LIFE

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre is one of six hawker stalls located in Jurong that have made their debut on the Bib Gourmand list, announced yesterday by the Michelin Guide. Soh Kee Cooked Food (above) at Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre is also on the list this year.