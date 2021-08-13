President's Scholars chart careers in navy, education

When Lieutenant Ang Zyn Yee was 17, her curiosity about the armed forces' work led her to sign up for a camp run by the Ministry of Defence.

She liked the experience so much that she opted for a career in the Republic of Singapore Navy, where she has since had a taste of life at sea on littoral mission vessel RSS Fortitude.

Lt Ang, now 20, is one of two recipients of this year's President's Scholarship. She will head to Brown University in the United States at the end of this month to study economics and statistics.

The former Hwa Chong Institution student had attended the three-day Mindef Experience Programme - the camp that piqued her interest in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) - in 2018.

She told The Straits Times that the camp lit a spark that took her all the way to the SAF's Officer Cadet School, where she was awarded the Sword of Honour - given to the best trainee in each batch.

She chose Brown University because it allows undergraduates to choose from a range of courses. "I intend to dabble in subjects like politics, computer science and history to get a diversity of experiences and perspectives."

The other President's Scholarship recipient this year is Ms Wong Chia Ying, 19, a former student of Raffles Institution.

She is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles in the US next month to study English. She will join the teaching service after she completes her studies.

She said she wants to make an impact on curriculum-related matters and in the classroom, especially on issues related to disadvantaged or marginalised communities. "I want to be part of policymaking that is inclusive in its diversity - meaning that regardless of your sexuality, gender expression, special education needs or educational or career pathway, you should be supported and cared for in school."

The two women received their scholarships from President Halimah Yacob in a virtual ceremony yesterday. The President's Scholarship is the most prestigious undergraduate award from the Public Service Commission and has been given out yearly since 1966.

Madam Halimah said: "Today, I am pleased to award this year's President's Scholarship to two exceptional young ladies who have demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities and strong commitment towards serving our nation."

She added: "As future leaders, you have to remain steadfast and continue to serve with dedication and humility. Stay resilient and adaptable so that you can create policies that will serve the best interest of Singaporeans. Stay engaged and connected to the community and listen to the views and concerns of our people with empathy and understanding."

Madam Halimah said it is their duty to embody the values of the public service.

She noted that the public service has stepped up to face challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this will not be the last crisis that the nation faces.

Both recipients said the scholarship comes with a great deal of commitment, responsibility and prestige, but that they have families that keep them grounded.

Lt Ang, who has two younger brothers, said her parents were both happy and concerned when they heard she had been selected for the scholarship.

"They know it's a very heavy responsibility, so they advised me to keep working hard, because the road ahead is not easy and this is just the start," said Lt Ang, whose father is an engineer and mother, a housewife.

Ms Wong said both her parents cried when they heard the news, and later sat her down to talk about the importance of staying grounded. Her father works in the security industry and her mother is in the financial sector.

"They told me that moving forward is important but that I should not lose sight of my initial goals and let the pressure get to me," she said.