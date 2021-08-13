S'pore contact tracing team beefed up after spike in cases

Singapore has strengthened its contact tracing team to handle the surge in Covid-19 cases that began last month, with the number of people working in this role increasing by nearly half since mid-July.

The number of contact tracers has gone up from about 330 to about 480 now, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times yesterday.

The country saw a sudden spike in coronavirus infections after a cluster surrounding KTV lounges was announced on July 12, with the daily number of local cases - zero just two days earlier - soon hitting double, and then triple, digits daily.

The number of local cases climbed further with the emergence of another major cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port - hitting 182 cases on July 20. Local cases fell to 98 on Aug 3 and have slowly declined since, with 59 cases reported yesterday.

MOH said it has ramped up the number of contact tracers over the past month, given the urgent need to rapidly detect and ring-fence potential Covid-19 cases.

The contact tracing team consists of officers from various ministries and volunteers from MOH statutory boards and the public service, and is further supplemented with manpower from external service providers.

ST reported in June that the Singapore Armed Forces and police were helping to boost the number of contact tracers.

The move to beef up the ranks of contact tracers comes amid complaints from some about the quarantine process.

On Aug 2, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that for a small number of cases, it had taken 14 days, from the point of notification of a confirmed case, to issue a quarantine order to close contacts. This was due to the difficulty in tracing the contacts of the infected people in these cases, he added.

Separately, MOH said that about 100 beds in intensive care units (ICU) across Singapore have been set aside for Covid-19 patients.

"We are able to expand our ICU capacity if needed to cater for any increase in Covid-19 cases who require critical care," it said.

It added that it has been working with public hospitals to expand their capacity to care for Covid-19 patients - for instance by retrofitting general wards for conversion into isolation and intensive care rooms.

There is sufficient supply of medication and medical equipment like ventilators, MOH added.

Neither the ministry nor any of the three public healthcare clusters gave details on how many general wards have been converted into wards for Covid-19 patients.

However, Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said the centre and Tan Tock Seng Hospital - both of which have been at the centre of the pandemic - now have thrice the number of isolation beds they had before the pandemic.

NCID and other public healthcare institutions are also rescheduling some non-urgent consultations or reducing non-urgent surgical work to dedicate more resources to handling Covid-19.

Prof Leo added that NCID is caring for about one-third of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Singapore, with patients in recovery and those with milder conditions being admitted to community care facilities (CCFs). CCFs can now accommodate more than 5,000 people, and more capacity can be added if needed, said MOH.

MOH added that the SG Healthcare Corps - a medical reserve force set up in April last year to bring in volunteers - has also been deployed to support CCFs and other operations.

Asked what could be done to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not overwhelm the healthcare sector, Prof Leo said the community plays a big part in curbing the spread of the disease - by following safe management rules, getting vaccinated and supporting one another.