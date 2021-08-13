Digital twin of Kampong Glam aims to spur interest in precinct

The National Heritage Board (NHB) is developing a "digital twin" of Kampong Glam (which used to be known as Kampong Gelam) that people can visit virtually, and is calling for creatives to contribute to this endeavour.

The effort - the first time NHB is producing a 3D virtual replica of a heritage precinct - aims to bridge online and offline experiences and encourage users to visit Kampong Glam both physically and virtually.

When the virtual project is ready at the end of the year, visitors to the virtual Kampong Glam will be able to navigate 3D virtual scenes and tours to learn more about the area's history and vibrant culture.

NHB is inviting local artists and creators to be part of the process of developing this project.

From now till Aug 31, the board is accepting digital project proposals under its annual DigiMuse Presents initiative.

The initiative aims to reach out to the wider technology sector to crowdsource ideas and build vibrancy in the cultural sector.

Mr Jervais Choo, programme director of DigiMuse Presents, told The Straits Times yesterday: "Think of the virtual worlds created in games such as The Sims. Ours is a virtual counterpart of the actual precinct, with 3D model replicas and interactivity such as spaces to explore and games to play, to enrich and enliven our experience of Kampong Glam."

He said users will be able to navigate their avatars and even potentially experience live-streamed festivals and events.

"As we aim to bridge online and offline experiences, we are keen to explore the possibilities of immersion, and blending digital and physical experiences."

Interested artists and creators may submit proposals that will contribute to the virtual precinct by e-mailing DigiMuse@nhb.gov.sg by 4pm on Aug 31.

Each selected project may receive up to $25,000 in funding and be showcased on NHB's platforms later this year.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from NHB, and the results will be announced in October.

The board added that the proposals can take inspiration from landmarks in the area, such as the Malay Heritage Centre. They can tap the centre's exhibitions, history and collections, for example.

Other resources that participants can reference include the precinct's Street Corner Heritage Galleries, which showcase longstanding businesses, as well as cultural content found on NHB's heritage portal Roots.gov.sg

Those keen to find out more about the Kampong Glam project may do so at go.gov.sg/digimuse